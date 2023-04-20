Trends :KKBKJ Box OfficePushpa 3Samantha Ruth PrabhuCoachella 2023Eid 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Explores London Streets, Takes a Mirror Selfie In Latest Insta Photo Dump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in London where she recently attended the Citadel premiere with Varun Dhawan.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 22:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently also seen in Shaakuntalam. (Photos: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently also seen in Shaakuntalam. (Photos: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s social media is a treat for her fans. The actress never fails to share a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with her fans via her Instagram account. On Thursday evening too, Samantha dropped a series of photos from her London visit.

In the first picture, the Shaakuntalam actress can be seen roaming around the streets of London. She sported black trousers and paired it with a blue denim jacket. The actress kept back towards the camera and flaunted her open tresses. In other photos, she was seen posing with her Citadel India team. One of the pictures also featured Samantha taking a mirror selfie at the airport. Do not forget to miss Varun Dhawan in the last picture from the Citadel London premiere in Samantha’s photo dump. Sharing the clicks, Samantha wrote ‘Just…’ in the caption. Check out her post here:

For the unversed, Samantha is currently in London where she recently attended the Citadel premiere. She was seen sporting a gorgeous black outfit as she marked her appearance with her Citadel India co-star Varun Dhawan.

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. The director duo recently gave the hit series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor. While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work and appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited."

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently also seen in Shaakuntalam along with Dev Mohan. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline.

Chirag Sehgal

