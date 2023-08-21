Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fights Back Her Tears After Listening To Priyathama Song From Majili; Viral

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen sharing the screen space together in the much-awaited Kushi. The anticipation for ‘Kushi’ has constantly been on the rise ever since the release of its soulful melodies and the trailer. Ahead of its big release, the makers organised a musical concert which was graced by prominent faces from the entertainment industry including Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now a video has gone viral from the same concert in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen tearing up to Priyathama Priyathama song from her film with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya titled

Majili.

In the viral video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a red dress and shades gets extremely emotional while listening to the song, which was beautifully picturized in the film with Naga Chaitanya as Samantha’s husband. The actress tries her best to hold back her tears and emotions, as she sat and keenly listened to the singer belting out the song.

Several fans expressed their thoughts on the thread. One of them wrote,"Saw this in live but they never show Sam in screen while this performs .. This reaction is different ..anyway itsok she will heals❤️." Another one commented, “I got tears seeing her in Live ." Someone else said, “Damnn… She is literally controlling tears Stay strong gal @Samanthaprabhu2." A fan also stated, “Time heals the person who is hurt but not the one hurting ."

For the unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya were dating for a few years before they tied the knot in 2017. However, speculations of their separation began when Samantha removed Chaitanya’s family name ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. After growing speculations and rumours, Chaitanya and Samantha issued a joint statement confirming the split.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on acting break for a year. Since her announcement, the actress has been traveling and she is currently in New York. Well, on Monday, Samantha shared a series of photos giving her fans an update on her New York stop. From building to the gym, the actress has shared glimpses that left her fans in awe.