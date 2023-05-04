Samantha's Shaakuntalam Came As BIG JERK in My 25-Year Career, Dil Raju Makes SHOCKING Comment

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last release Shaakuntalam could not impress the audience and failed miserably at the box office. The film reportedly did the lifetime business of only Rs 7 crores at the box office while it was made on a reported budget of Rs 65 crores. Now, Shaakuntalam producer Dil Raju has opened up about the film’s failure at the box office.

In an interview on a YouTube channel, the producer spoke about his best and worst years as a film producer. “2017 was an ultimate year for me as it brought so many profits (Shatamanam Bhavati, Nenu Local, Middle Class Abbayi) for me. There were only four or five films out of my 50 productions which turned financially bad. Recently, Shaakuntalam came as a big jerk in my 25-year career in the film industry," Dil Raju said.

“I accept it. I believed in the project. If the audience like it, they will make it a blockbuster. If they won’t accept it, that means it was a misfire and wrong judgement. Later on, we would have to check what went wrong. I trusted the film that’s why I had a preview show four days before the actual release, but the calculation went wrong. I knew then that the film was receiving mixed reviews. So, from Day 1 of the film, I was ready," he added.

According to a report in Great Andhra.com, Shaakuntalam producer Dil Raju is said to have lost Rs 22 crores due to film’s failure at the box office. The report claims that this loss was actually his part of the venture. This means that whatever he earned through recent hits like Dasara and Balagam was lost with Shaakuntalam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 65 crores. Prior to its theatrical release, it was sold to a streaming giant for Rs 35 crore, according to media reports. Producer Dil Raju was reportedly asking for Rs 15 crores from satellite companies. However, he could not close the deal.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on folklore about Shaakuntala played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Besides her, it also starred Dev Mohan in the lead.

