Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Shares Photo Dump Of Her Midnight Birthday Celebration, Check It Out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress gained nationwide recognition after her stellar performance in Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song from Pushpa: The Rise. The actress celebrated her 36th birthday on April 28, Friday and wishes from her fans and celebrities poured in on the day. Now after a week, Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally shared a photo dump that captured her midnight birthday celebration with the crew of Citadel that had planned a surprise for her.

On Friday, Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures and videos from her birthday night. In the first pic, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen seated on a sofa with a wide smile on her face. Dressed in a floral attire, her birthday cake was placed in front of her and she had confetti all over her hair. In the following slides, Samantha is surrounded by Raj & DK who are applying something on the actress’s hair. Meanwhile, the video clip encapsulated Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sheer shock and surprise after walking inside a room decorated with blue balloons. She can be heard saying ‘What The F**k’ amid the ‘happy birthday’ song sung by people in the background.

Her Instagram post also consisted of other random pictures including one where she is taking an ice bath, a picturesque photo of a temple, a screengrab of her cellphone scrolling through the Imdb page that has listed her as the most popular Indian celebrity, a screenshot of Gayatri Mantra playing on her cellphone and much more. For the caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “The rules were simple..- no surprises - no cake -certainly no f**in balloons. I clearly get what I want The week that was ."

Meanwhile, Samantha currently has two projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan, a spinoff of the international version of Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, and she also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

