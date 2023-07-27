Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Goofy, Poses With a Monkey During Bali Vacation; See Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a ball in Bali. The actress is in the holiday destination with her close friend and has been sharing photos and videos from the trip. From enjoying good food and heading out for sight-seeing, Samantha is making the most of her trip. The actress has now revealed that she came across a few monkeys and even posed with one of them.

In the photos she shared, Samantha was seen holding a monkey on her arm and posing for photos with the animal. The Kushi star also shared videos of monkeys taking a swim. Sharing the post, Samantha wrote, “Spot the monkey." For her day out, Samantha was seen sporting a chic blue crop top with a pair of shorts, sunglasses and a cap.

Advertisement

Apart from sharing the post, Samantha also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her view today.