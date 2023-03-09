Samantha Ruth Prabhu has resumed shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad. The actress was busy with her other commitments and health. On Women’s Day, Samantha received a warm welcome with a surprise cake from the cast and crew of the film to celebrate the day. The team Kushi put up a huge banner to welcome Samantha back on sets, wish her on Women’s Day and also celebrate for completing 13 years in the film industry.

Director Shiva Nirvana and Mythri Movie Makers shared a series of photos on social media. In the pictures, the Yashoda actress can be seen smiling. While Vijay can be seen standing beside her with a big smile on his face as she cuts the cake. For the day she opted for a beautiful peach ethnic suit.

“The Fighter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to Kushi sets. Everything is going to be beautiful," Shiva Nirvana wrote in the caption of the tweet. He also tagged Vijay Deverakonda, Mythri Movie Makers and Hesham Abdul Wahab.

The actress re-shared the post on her Twitter timeline and wrote, “Thank you for everything Shiva Nirvana."

Calling Samantha, a strong lady, the production house shared some more pictures including images of the banner and cake. “Team Kushi wishes our beautiful and strong lady, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and all the wonderful women out there a very Happy Women’s Day. Welcome back to the sets," wrote in the caption.

The second schedule of Kushi is said to be underway at a brisk pace. Last May, after the first schedule of Kushi wrapped up in Kashmir, the shoot came to a halt when Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. The actress took a break from work for the treatment.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are collaborating for the second time after Mahanati. Touted to be a romantic drama, the film revolves around an unconventional love story. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya will be seen in significant roles in the film. Music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The official release date is yet to be announced.

