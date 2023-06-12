Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has Hiked Her Fees to Rs 10 Crores for Citadel? Here's The Truth

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popularity has skyrocketed after portraying Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter, in Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2. Samantha is once again all set to work with Raj and DK in Citadel India, in which she will be starred alongside Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

It’s now being reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has hiked her fees for her upcoming projects, owing to her ever-increasing demand after the phenomenal success of The Family Man 2 and her special song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Even though Samantha’s last film Shaakuntalam miserably failed at the box office, the actress’ popularity remains unshaken.

As per a report in Siasat.com, Samantha has demanded a whopping Rs 10 crore in remuneration for a pan-India project. As we all know Citadel is a pan-India project for Samantha as it will be released in multiple languages. This news has created a lot of chatter among filmmakers and fans alike, according to the report. However, News18.com cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

Advertisement

Samantha is currently in Belgrade for the shoot of Citadel India. She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her shoot. In one, she can be seen relaxing on a cozy sofa, while another captures a mesmerising dusk view from her hotel room from where one can see the huge skyscrapers in Belgrade. The third picture features Samantha dressed in her Citadel character clothes, accompanied by director Raj Nidimoru, on the set of their shoot. She captioned it, “Mood".