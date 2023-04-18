Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Career Is Over; She's Doing 'Cheap' Acts, Producer Makes SHOCKING Claim

In a shocking turn of events, veteran producer-director Chittibabu has claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s movie career is “finished". Notably, Samantha’s latest release Shaakuntalam has not lived up to its expectations and failed to make a mark at the box office.

In a recent interview with Filmy Looks, the producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine" has ended and that she is now using “cheap tactics" to promote her movies.

“Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets," he was quoted as saying by Siasat.com.

“During Yashoda promotions, she shed tears in promotions and tried to score a hit. Now ahead of Shaakuntalam, she did the same trying to get sympathy saying she planned to do the role before she dies and went on record that she was unable to speak as she couldn’t get her voice out of her throat," Babu added.

He further said that he was surprised to see Samantha playing the lead role in Shaakuntalam. “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam," he had said.

Meanwhile, Shaakuntalam is a Telugu language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on April 14. The film failed to draw crowds on its first day and reportedly earned Rs 5 crores across all languages. It faired poorly on day 2 as well and collected just Rs 1.5 crores. On day 3, Shaakuntaam managed to earn Rs 2 crores.

