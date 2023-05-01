Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Anushka Sharma; Writes, 'Very Few People...'

Anushka Sharma received a heartwarming birthday message from Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Instagram Stories on May 1. Samantha expressed her admiration for Anushka, writing that she radiates goodness and always keeps it real. She also wished the actor a happy birthday. Anushka celebrated her 35th birthday on May 1.

Sharing a photo of the actress meditating on the banks of a river during one of her trips to the mountains, Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday, you gorgeous human. Very few people radiate goodness like you. Thank you for keeping it real. May your year be filled with love, good health and happiness." A few days ago, when Samantha had celebrated her birthday, Anushka had also wished her. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she had written, “Happy birthday Samantha. Love and Light to you always."

Advertisement

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Madhuri Dixit – many took to social media to wish Anushka on her special day. Kajol wrote, “Happy Birthday @anushkasharma! Wishing you a day filled with joy love and laughter." Kiara Advani too wished her. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the loveliest. Love, light and happiness always." Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a black and white picture of Anushka on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Happy birthday @anushkasharma Lots of love… keep shining."

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to celebrate his wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday by sharing some unseen photos of the couple. In his caption, he expressed his love for her and wished her a happy birthday. “Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma," he captioned the carousel.

Anushka Sharma is set to play the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the highly-anticipated film Chakda Xpress. The movie’s release date is yet to be announced. It will be Anushka’s debut as a cricketer on screen and her first major role since her appearance in the 2018 film Zero.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here