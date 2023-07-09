Samantha Hides Her Face Behind Mask as She Lands in Mumbai Amid Acting Break Rumours; Watch Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday. The actress, who is rumoured to be headed for a one-year acting break, reached the city just hours after informing fans that she has wrapping the filming of Kushi. In videos and photos shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Samantha is seen making her way out of the airport wearing a casual ensemble.

The Citadel India star was seen wearing a white tee with a pair of denim jeans. Samantha chose to maintain a low profile, hiding her face behind a mask and sporting a cap. The actress waved at a few onlookers but managed to leave the airport soon. Her visit Mumbai came shortly after she wrapped the filming of Kushi but her reason to travel remains unclear.

On Saturday, Samantha revealed she was done filming for Kushi. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of the road along with the announcement, “Kushi Fin!!!!!." She also revealed that the second single, titled Aradhya, is set to release on July 12. She shared the poster on her Instagram Stories. The poster also confirmed that the film is set to release on September 1.

Samantha’s visit to Mumbai also comes just a couple of days after it was reported that the actress is taking a break from work. She is expected to take a break after the wrap of Kushi and Citadel India to focus on her health.

A source told India Today, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken."