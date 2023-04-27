Samantha Shares Pics From Hospital, Work After Telugu Producer Calls Her 'Old', Says 'As I See...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and did a photo dump a few hours after Telugu producer Chittibabu took a fresh potshot at her and called her ‘old’. The actress, who is currently battling with an autoimmune condition called myositis, shared a series of pictures from her day-to-day activities. This includes pictures from her visit to the hospital, travel, and work.

She began the series by sharing an old picture of herself from when she was 16, followed by a picture of her dogs. Samantha then shared a picture from what appeared to be the hospital. The Telugu star was seen getting treated in the photo. She also shared a screenshot of searching how one could use ‘hyperbaric therapy’ for autoimmune conditions.

The Shaakuntalam star then shared a picture in which she was seen horseback riding, enjoying a desert at a hotel room and shooting for an ad. Samantha concluded the photo dump with a picture from her workout session, a video from a grand property and a quote by Rabindranath Tagore that read, “The one who plants tree, knowing that he or she will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life."

She shared the series with the caption, “As I see it."

Fans showered her with love and support in the comments section. “My sam world powerful , strong, and lovely woman," a fan wrote. “Never let it Rest. Till your good is Better and your Better is best," added another. “Sammy you ok breaks my heart to see like that always remember you are fighter love you," a third comment read.

Samantha shared the post hours after Chittibabu took a second jibe at her. As reported by TV9 Kannada.com, the Telugu producer reportedly said, “Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles," adding that Samantha is not ready to accept the truth.

