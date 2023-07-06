Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hugs School Girls, Poses For Photos in Viral Video; Her Gesture Wins Internet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is winning the internet after a video of her with a group of girls on the sets of Kushi went viral. As News18 reported on Wednesday, Samantha was filming a puja scene with Vijay Deverakonda at a temple in Andhra. While photos of the scene and her look had the internet talking, a new BTS video from the sets revealed that Samantha invited a few girls to quickly take photos with her between shots.

Dressed like a new bride in a red saree, Samantha noticed that a few young girls were trying to reach out to her for a photo. Not only did Samantha notice them but stopped her entourage to patiently take photos with them. The actress was seen hugging them and smiling for photos while police officials helped contain the crowd. Fans praised Samantha for the gesture, calling her a grounded person.