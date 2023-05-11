Samantha Ruth Prabhu Imitates Virat Kohli's Viral ‘Shut-Up’ Gesture; Watch Video

Fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are eagerly awaiting their upcoming romantic drama - Khushi. But the two talented stars are not just relying on traditional promotion strategies for their film, instead, they are turning to cricket, to connect with audiences. Recently, Samantha and Vijay appeared on a Star Sports show where they played an exciting game called Cricket Charades, which challenged them to imitate cricket players’ names and signature shots. The Makkhi star had a fun time imitating players like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, while Vijay demonstrated his cricket knowledge by guessing the names correctly.

Samantha began by imitating the signature style of Sachin, which Vijay quickly guessed. Then, Vijay performed MS Dhoni’s famous helicopter shot, followed by Samantha’s imitation of Virat’s ‘shut up’ gesture.

It’s not rare for cricketers to get fired up during matches, but Virat Kohli’s reaction during a game against New Zealand in 2020 went viral for a different reason. After the dismissal of Kiwi opener Tom Latham, Virat turned to a section of the crowd and made a ‘shut up’ gesture, which quickly became a talking point.

Most recently, two weeks after Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), gestured at the crowd with a finger on his lips after beating Virat’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the cricketer repeated the same gesture during LSG’s home game in which they suffered a huge defeat.

In addition to their fun game of Cricket Charades, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda also talked about the former Indian skipper and current Chennai Super King (CSK) captain MS Dhoni.

The Yashoda actress praised Dhoni and stated that he is a perfectionist. She added that she would love to understand how his mind works and how he manages to stay calm in difficult situations. The Liger star cited his remarkable journey from his long-haired days and railways background in Ranchi to becoming the captain of India.

Meanwhile, the upcoming romantic film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana and featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, is set to release on the big screen on September 1.

The duo has previously worked together in Mahanati.