Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Looking For a Suitable Match But There's a Catch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking for a match. Before you jump the gun and think she is looking for a new partner following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha is playing cupid for her friend, internet sensation Dr. Jewel Gamadia. Over the weekend, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable photo of Jewel and asked fans to reach out to her if they wanted to date him.

“Looking for a suitable match (for Dr Jewel Gamadia). I guarantee he is smarter than he looks!!" she teased him. In the photo, Jewel was seen posing with a thumbs up and sporting a big smile.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Samantha is legally single since last year. Naga Chaitanya revealed that he and Samantha were granted a divorce last year. The couple, who was married for almost four years, announced their separation in 2021, leaving fans in shock.

“Yes. It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we were formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," he told The Times of India. Praising her, Chaitanya added, “She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness."

Samantha and Chaitanya were dating for a few years before they tied the knot in 2017. However, speculations of their separation began when Samantha removed Chaitanya’s family name ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. After growing speculations and rumours, Chaitanya and Samantha issued a joint statement confirming the split.

The actress has been focusing on her health and work since the split. The actress is currently battling with Myositis, an autoimmune condition, while also ensuring that she wraps her projects. Samantha is currently working on Kushi, with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, and Citadel India, with Varun Dhawan.