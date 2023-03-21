Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to tease the movie. Samantha dropped a series of gorgeous monochrome pictures in which she was seen posing in a thigh-high slit white outfit. In the caption of her pictures, Samantha wrote, “Let’s talk all things #Shaakuntalam".

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans took to the comment section to shower love on their favpurite actress. While one of the users called her ‘Queen’, another person wrote, ‘Beautiful’. “Oo my god that’s so awesome," a third comment read.

Talking about Shaakuntalam, the film portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Shaakuntalam is presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar. Earlier the film was supposed to release on February 17 but it was then postponed. The film will now hit theatres on April 14.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha will soon also be seen in Citadel, led by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Samantha has also been shooting for a romantic drama titled Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has rejected a jaw-dropping offer for Pushpa 2 and therefore will not be seen in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. However, there is no official confirmation about this so far.

