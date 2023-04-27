Samantha Is Old; Her Days Are Over, Chittibabu HITS BACK, Says 'Hair Grows in Many Parts of My...'

Producer Chittibabu has once again launched an attack on Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she shared an Instagram Story stating that she was searching “How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google and the internet revealed that it was because of “increased testosterone." Fans had concluded that it was a jibe at Chittibabu.

Now, Chittibabu, who had earlier declared that Samantha’s career was over, has responded to Samantha’s cryptic Instagram Story. “She has noticed my ear hair and hair grows in many other parts of my body and I have no objection to study and report on it," he was quoted as saying by TV9 Kannada.com.

In an earlier interview with Filmy Looks, the producer had slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine" had ended and that she was using “cheap tactics" to promote her movies. He had also said that he was surprised to see Samantha playing the lead role in Shaakuntalam.

The producer has now defended his old statements against Samantha and said all he meant was that the actress is not suitable to play younger characters anymore.

“Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles," Chittibabu reportedly said, adding that Samantha is not ready to accept the truth.

Meanwhile, Shaakuntalam is a Telugu language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on April 14. The film failed to draw crowds on its first day and reportedly earned Rs 5 crores across all languages. It faired poorly on day 2 as well and collected just Rs 1.5 crores. On day 3, Shaakuntaam managed to earn Rs 2 crores. The makers are said to have suffered more than Rs 20 crore losses.

