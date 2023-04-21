Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Wore Diamonds Worth Rs 5.5 Crores at Citadel Premiere; See Photos

South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to experiment with fashion, she exactly knows how to add fun elements to her sartorial picks. Recently, she made headlines for landing in London for attending the premiere of the American thriller series Citadel in a body-hugging black co-ord set. It was cuts, frills, and lacy detailings that emerged to be the winning factors of her fashion statement. For those unaware, Samantha will play the leading role in the spy show’s Indian spin-off Citadel India. Now, the star’s ensemble was a killer combination of fierce yet feminine accents, but what stole the limelight was the addition of the stylish Serpeti diamond accessories, the cost of which is sure to leave a massive dent in your pocket.

Here’s decoding Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel premiere look:

The Shaakuntalam actor’s outfit came right off the shelves of the British designer Victoria Beckham. Her black knitted crop top was accentuated with scalloped edges and the cost of it is estimated to be Rs.16,900. It was paired with a long pencil crochet patchwork skirt featuring fishnet detailing and fringes at the hem worth Rs. 64,500. Flaunting her washboard abs, the figure-hugging co-ord set became a stylish combo but her accessories also turned out to be just unmissable.

The diamond elements came from the Bvlgari Serpenti collection adding boldness to her chic look. Just like the name suggests, the jewelry is designed as serpents to wrap around her hands and neck, with pear-shaped emerald eyes and scales enhancing its brilliant-cut. She chose a Serpent emerald diamond necklace worth a staggering Rs 2.9 crore, which was paired with a matching Rs 2.6 crore Sepenti bracelet.

When it came to her makeup, she kept it low with nude lips, black painted nails, and shimmery eyes. Adding the oomph factor was her messy top-knot bun with fringes left loose. She finished her style with a pair of black strappy heels as she walked the red carpet of the event.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-led Citadel’s first two episodes will release on April 28 on Amazon Prime. The subsequent episodes will be dropped weekly till May 26. For Citadel India, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the leading spy roles.

