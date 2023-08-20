Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lands in New York, Is She In the US For Her Myositis Treatment?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a break and is focusing on her health. The actress, who was also diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis last year is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. However, before that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has flown off to the USA, presumably to receive treatment for her condition, as evident from her latest social media post.

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to drop a couple of pictures. The first snap showed a concrete jungle of looming skyscrapers all around, with clear blue skies. She captioned the picture that was supposedly clicked in New York, “I’ve missed you (with a white heart emoji)". In the next slide, she gave a glimpse of a glass filled with crystal clear water. She can be seen holding it against the backdrop of a television set. For this one, Samantha wrote, “New found love for sparkling water…With new restrictions comes new discoveries."

Take a look:

Advertisement

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a selfie, wearing a pink chikankari kurta with silver jewellry and blue-tinted sunglasses. Fans of the actress rushed to the comments section to appreciate her ‘Barbie’ look. Samantha, who recently surprised fans by cutting her hair short, is currently enjoying her break from acting before she begins her recovery journey from myositis.