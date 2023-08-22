Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Left Surprised As Oo Antava Plays At New York Event Following India Day Parade; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her ethereal black and golden saree. (Image: Instagram)
August 22, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she hasn't heard Oo Antava in a while.

Actress Samantha Prabhu recently attended the 41st India Day Parade in New York as the Chief Guest. After the parade, she went on a cruise to grace another event. To her surprise, the organizers started playing her hit song Oo Antava as she went on stage. The actress told the audience, “It’s been a while since I heard this song."

The actress looked regal in a black saree with heavy floral detailing on the border. She paired it with a blouse matching the borderwork on the saree. Samantha also wore golden earrings with pearls dangling from the bottom and a golden and green bangle.

Samantha took to Instagram to share another royal look that she had sported for the Parade and recalled shooting her first film Yeh Maaya Chesave in the Big Apple. She wrote, “They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here…. A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it… but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later… ✨✨✨"

The actress is currently in New York with her mother. Samantha was reportedly set to move to New York earlier to seek treatment for myositis. She is currently on a break from acting due to myositis.

    • She recently finished the shoot for Raj and DK’s Indian spinoff of the high-action spy series Citadel. Samantha will feature alongside Varun Dhawan. The original version stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in key roles.

    Samantha is also gearing up for the release of her film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is set to release on September 1 this year.

    first published: August 22, 2023
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 16:17 IST
