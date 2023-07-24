Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lives It Up In Bali Amid Acting Break, Looks Chic In Jumpsuit; Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on an acting break, on Monday, delighted her fans with stunning photos from her Bali vacation. In recent photos circulating on social media, Samantha was seen enjoying her time in the tropical paradise. On Sunday, she surprised fans with her new haircut. She chopped off her long hair and debuted a new hairstyle.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Samantha shared a series of photos in which we can see her posing amid the greenery. She is wearing a white colour short jumpsuit with a hat written Dream Girl. The actress is looking stunning in her new look. The caption reads, “Mornings like these." Fans were complimenting her. One of the fans wrote, “You’re Nailing it Everything.. Everyday Sam." Another wrote, ‘Beautiful girl roaming beautiful places."

Take a look at the photos here:

Samantha’s video featured the actress at a beach. She wore a green-coloured halter neck top as she flaunted her new short hair. Sharing the video, Samantha tagged her hairdresser. Hansika Motwani commented, “Beautiful as always." Singer Sophie Choudry called her, “Gorgeous girl and bestest."

Samantha has apparently decided to not sign any Telugu, Tamil or Bollywood film after wrapping up Citadel India and Kushi, and even returned the advance payments to producers. As a result, the actress stands to “lose a significant amount of money during this period," according to Great Andhra.com.