Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Gorgeous In Her Latest New Look, Fans Call Her Cute; Watch Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing headlines after she announced taking a break from acting. The actress is currently not doing any film but she has been keeping fans updated about herself. Just like today, the Kushi actress dropped a stunning video in which we can see her sporting a new look. Samantha’s new look has left fans going gaga. In no time the video went viral on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Samantha shared a video with no caption but used a white heart emoji. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing an olive green colour backless top and she has cut her hair too short. There is no doubt that she is looking gorgeous in her new look. Fans were seen praising her in the comment section. Many called her cute. One of the fans wrote, “Y so cute." Another wrote, “Take my heart, take my kidney, take everything. This smile is enough, nothing makes me most happiest than seeing you smiling happily do you have any idea how you look GORGEOUS I cannot my Sammyyyyyyy."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Recently, she shared a photo of her new pet, Gelato. The ‘Oo Antava’ actress recently took to Instagram to share the cute moment with her fans, and it has made everyone’s day better. Samantha, who is reportedly taking a break from acting, recently got a grey Persian kitty. She also has two dogs, Saasha and Hash. In the photo, the Yashoda actress is wearing a red night suit and softly snuggling her cute cat. The morning glow is visibly evident on her face as she looks at her paw friend with admiration. It seems Samantha is having a good start to her day. She posted the photo with the caption, “Gelato morning to you."