Samantha Ruth Prabhu Loses Her Sunglasses To Monkeys In Bali, Says 'He Has Good Taste'

Even though Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting, she is making sure to update her fans regularly via her social media handles. While the actress is currently in Bali, she recently took to her Instagram stories and shared how a monkey stole her goggles.

Samantha revealed that she travelled to Uluwatu in Bali and dropped a video which captured several monkeys running towards the forest. “About to find out just how smart these brats are (smirking face emoji)," she wrote. In the next Instagram story, the Oo Antava girl shared a photo of herself wearing sunglasses with a monkey peeping from behind. “The last time I saw my shades (sad face emoji)," she wrote. Samantha then also shared a video in which a man was seen trying to retrieve her sunglasses from monkeys. However, all his efforts were in pain. The actress captioned the video saying, “Well…he does have really good taste."