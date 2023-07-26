Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Loses Her Sunglasses To Monkeys In Bali, Says 'He Has Good Taste'

Screengrabs of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram stories.
Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 14:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from acting, is currently enjoying in Bali.

Even though Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting, she is making sure to update her fans regularly via her social media handles. While the actress is currently in Bali, she recently took to her Instagram stories and shared how a monkey stole her goggles.

Samantha revealed that she travelled to Uluwatu in Bali and dropped a video which captured several monkeys running towards the forest. “About to find out just how smart these brats are (smirking face emoji)," she wrote. In the next Instagram story, the Oo Antava girl shared a photo of herself wearing sunglasses with a monkey peeping from behind. “The last time I saw my shades (sad face emoji)," she wrote. Samantha then also shared a video in which a man was seen trying to retrieve her sunglasses from monkeys. However, all his efforts were in pain. The actress captioned the video saying, “Well…he does have really good taste."

    • For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her acting break earlier this month after wrapping up the Citadel India shoot. Since then, the actress, who was also diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis, has been sharing several pictures on her Instagram handle. Earlier this week, Samantha shared a series of photos in which she was seen posing amid the greenery. She sported a white colour short jumpsuit with a hat written ‘Dream Girl’ on it. “Mornings like these," she wrote in the caption.

    Meanwhile, besides Citadel India, Samantha will soon also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline. It is a romantic drama which marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. It will hit theatres in September this year.

    first published: July 26, 2023, 14:01 IST
