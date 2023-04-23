Samantha MOCKS Producer Who Declared Her Career Is ‘Over’ After Shaakuntalam Failure

Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to have reacted to Producer Chittibabu’s comments about her career after Shaakuntalam failed at the box office. The acclaimed filmmaker claimed that Samantha’s career “as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again." While Samantha had seemingly reacted to the box office failure of Shaakuntalam earlier last week, the actress now shared a post on her Instagram Stories which has fans believing that it was a jibe at Chittibabu.

In a now-expired Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a post revealing that she was searching “How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google. The internet revealed that it was because of “increased testosterone." She shared the screenshot of her search along with the hashtag, “#IYKYK (If you know, you know)". Fans concluded that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.

For the unversed, in a recent interview with Filmy Looks, Chittibabu slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine" is over and that she is resorting to “cheap tactics" to promote her movies. “Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets," he was quoted as saying by Siasat.com.

“Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam," he added.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Shaakuntalam has suffered a loss of Rs 20 crore. According to a report by Telugucinema.com, Shaakuntalam was made on a budget of around Rs 60 crore. The film was sold to a streaming giant for Rs 35 crore. It is also claimed that producer Dil Raju has demanded Rs 15 crore from satellite companies to television streaming rights. However, he could not close the deal. This led to Shaakuntalam’s producers Dil Raju and Gunasekhar incurring in more than Rs 20 crore losses together.

