Samantha Confesses 'Don't Want To Forget Anything' After Naga Chaitanya Divorce, Says 'I Want To...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu doesn’t want to forget anything that took place in her life. The Shaakuntalam star made the statement when she was recently asked if there would be anything in her life that she would want to forget, much like the epic Shakuntala. Samantha confessed that she would not want to forget anything as all her experiences taught her a lesson. The statement comes after her divorce with Naga Chaitanya.

Speaking with Gulte.com, she first asked if the question was focused on her relationship. When she was given the option to pick ‘anything’, Samantha quipped, “You are getting me into trouble." She went on to explain then, “Don’t want to forget anything because everything taught me something in life so I wouldn’t want to forget maybe like, oh god, do I have to say it out aloud? (breaks into laughs)."

She added, “I am not getting into trouble. I am not going to answer this question. I want to remember everything because everything taught me a lesson."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation. While the reason for their split is still unclear, Samantha had told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7 that their situation wasn’t amicable at that point.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy with the release of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. While Samantha plays the titular role, King Dushyant, the king of the Puru dynasty, is portrayed by Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is produced by Neelima Guna under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks.

Samantha is also busy with a couple of other projects. This includes Citadel India and Kushi, which she is simultaneously filming. While Citadel India sees Samantha with Varun Dhawan, Vijay Deverakonda stars with the actress in Kushi.

