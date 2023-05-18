Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Sai Pallavi's Dance In Old Video: 'Can't Take Our Eyes Off You'

Two of the most prominent actresses from the South, Sai Pallavi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are known to share a good rapport. For the unaware, the Premam star participated in a dance reality show a long time ago, and one of her performances was witnessed by the Yashoda actress.

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen applauding the Shyam Singha Roy star. She can be heard saying in the video, “When you dance, we can’t take our eyes off of you." This clip posted on Instagram received a lot of love from the netizens.

Over the years, Sai Pallavi has proved her mettle not just as an actor but also as a great dancer. The stunner was seen tapping a foot with Dhanush in the track Rowdy Baby in Maari 2. This is just one example of her impeccable dance skills.

Sai Pallavi stepped into Mollywood with the 2015 romantic entertainer Premam co-starring Nivin Pauly. Made under the direction of Alphonse Putran, the movie was highly appreciated by the viewers.

After delivering movies such as Yashoda and Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently occupied with her forthcoming romantic drama, Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. This is her second collaboration with the Liger actor after Mahanati. Conceptualised and helmed by director Shiva Nirvana, the film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Now, talking about the technical crew of the drama, while Hesham Abdul Wahab has scored the tunes for Kushi, Prawin Pudi is looking after the film’s editing. In addition to this, the camera work is being done by Murali G.

Over and above this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also signed up to play the lead in the upcoming Bollywood show, Citadel. She will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in her next.

Sai Pallavi will collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan for Rajkumar Periasamy’s next. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan.