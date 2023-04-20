Trends :KKBKJ Box OfficePushpa 3Samantha Ruth PrabhuCoachella 2023Eid 2023
Home » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Oozes Glamour At Citadel Premiere, Gets A MASSIVE Shoutout From Victoria Beckham

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Oozes Glamour At Citadel Premiere, Gets A MASSIVE Shoutout From Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'incredible' as she looks breathtaking at Citadel Premiere in London.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 19:47 IST

London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends Citadel London premiere.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends Citadel London premiere.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve and never fails to inspire the audience with her style game. The actress recently made heads turn at the red carpet of Citadel in London. She wore Victoria Beckham’s label for the same.

Samantha made a stunning appearance in a black co-ord set which will have you crushing hard over her. The actress was a vision to behold in a cropped black top which she teamed with a flair skirt net applique work, a zig-zag waistline and a velvet silhouette. She completed her look with fringed hairstyle, messy bun and wore statement jewellery. She donned one of her brightest smiles as the shutterbugs captured her.

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham has now given a big shoutout to her. Sharing her photos on her Instagram story, she tagged Samantha and wrote, ‘you look incredible’.

Victoria Beckham calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘incredible’.

Samanth attended Citadel premiere with co-star Varun Dhawan. The duo are headlining the Indian chapter, which is a branch from the international version starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. The director duo recently gave the hit series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor. While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She further mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work and appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The actress was also asked if she has given any advice to Varun and Samantha for the same. “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those," she shared.

Meanwhile on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the mythological film Shaakuntalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 19:47 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 19:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sunny Leone Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+7PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat On Eid 2023, Check Out The Photos From His Annual Ritual