Samantha Ruth Prabhu Oozes Glamour At Citadel Premiere, Gets A MASSIVE Shoutout From Victoria Beckham

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve and never fails to inspire the audience with her style game. The actress recently made heads turn at the red carpet of Citadel in London. She wore Victoria Beckham’s label for the same.

Samantha made a stunning appearance in a black co-ord set which will have you crushing hard over her. The actress was a vision to behold in a cropped black top which she teamed with a flair skirt net applique work, a zig-zag waistline and a velvet silhouette. She completed her look with fringed hairstyle, messy bun and wore statement jewellery. She donned one of her brightest smiles as the shutterbugs captured her.

Victoria Beckham has now given a big shoutout to her. Sharing her photos on her Instagram story, she tagged Samantha and wrote, ‘you look incredible’.

Samanth attended Citadel premiere with co-star Varun Dhawan. The duo are headlining the Indian chapter, which is a branch from the international version starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. The director duo recently gave the hit series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor. While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She further mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work and appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited."

The actress was also asked if she has given any advice to Varun and Samantha for the same. “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those," she shared.

Meanwhile on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the mythological film Shaakuntalam.

