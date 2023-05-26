Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pens Birthday Wish To Special Friend: ‘Couldn’t Have Got Through… Without You’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest social media entry is a special wish for a close friend. In one of her Instagram Stories, the actress penned a birthday note for her friend Himank Duvvuru and expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support and friendship he has shown her throughout the past year. Samantha emphasised how his presence has been a constant source of strength and inspiration for her. Samantha’s birthday wish stood as a testament to their strong bond and served as a touching tribute to their friendship.

“Happy Birthday Himank Duvvuru. Thanks for being an absolute rock through thick and thin. Couldn’t have gotten through this last year without you. You deserve the bestest of everything," Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote along with sharing a picture of her friend.

Advertisement

With unwavering determination, Samantha Ruth Prabhu weathered storms both personally and professionally in the last year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu stood tall, bravely confronting the challenges that life threw her way, including her health issues. Throughout the past year, she exemplified remarkable resilience, becoming an embodiment of courage and determination. In October of last year, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis, which undoubtedly added to the complexity of her circumstances. Dealing with the physical and emotional toll of this condition, Samantha exhibited tremendous strength as she navigated through the ups and downs of her health.

Samantha’s openness about her battle with myositis not only shed light on the realities of living with such a condition but also inspired others suffering from the same to sail through life. Last year in October, Samantha in a social media post said, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

Despite the ups and downs she faced, Samantha Ruth Prabhu remained resolute and committed to her work. Her dedication continued to shine through as she appeared in numerous films throughout the year. She was last seen in the mythological romantic drama Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. Her performance was lauded by the audience and critics alike. She even continued filming Citadel with Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaption of The Russo Brothers’ spy series with the same name. Up next, she will be seen in Telugu romantic drama Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.