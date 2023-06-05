Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses in Bathrobe, Shares Stunning Photos From Turkey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently putting up in Turkey where she is shooting for her upcoming movie, Kushi. Looks like, apart from her work commitments, she is making the most of her trip. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently also dropped in a bundle of happy moments from her Turkey trip. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “The best of these days… #Turkey".

Samantha’s photo dump featured all things cute and memorable. Right from her self-care sessions to hogging onto desserts and enjoying serene locales, Samantha gave a glimpse of almost everything. Have a look at the photos:

Advertisement

Apart from Samantha, her co-star Vijay Deverakonda was also in Turkey. Reportedly, both are shooting for a Kushi song in Turkey. However, not much details about their schedule are known. Earlier, the actress shared a happy photo with Vijay and penned a heartwarming note which read, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!!" Check out the post :