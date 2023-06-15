Samantha Breaks Silence on Shaakuntalam Box Office Failure: 'I Must Not Give Hate...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflected upon her battle with Myositis and her ‘professional failures’ after Shaakuntalam flopped at the box office as she offered prayers at Church of Saint Sava in Serbia. The actress is in Serbia for the shooting schedule of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan and directors Raj & DK. Samantha took to Instagram and revealed that she took a break from the schedule to offer her prayers at the church.

Sharing photos from the visit, Samantha revealed that it has been a year today since she was diagnosed with Myositis and her life changed ever since. She not only spoke about her health taking a turn but also spoke about facing professional failure and the lessons these changes have taught her.

Advertisement

“It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting☺️ A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace," she wrote.