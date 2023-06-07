Samantha Ruth Prabhu Proudly Flaunts Her Toned Physique, Makes a Special 'Call' After Workout

Despite her busy work schedule, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ensuring she’s working out. The actress is currently in Turkey, shooting for the international schedule of her film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. While she has been dropping photos from her outings, on Tuesday night, she shared photos and videos in which she was seen in the gym and working out.

In the video, Samantha was seen working out with her trainer. “Always happy to share the pain - 100 reps each self calf raises," she wrote, sharing the clip of her set. She followed it up with a photo in which she was proudly flaunting her toned physique. After a tiring workout, Samantha was seen making her way to grab a cup of ice cream and excitedly shared a photo of the same. The Shaakuntalam star ended her outing by making a special ‘call’ to hope.

In the picture, Samantha was seen ‘making a call’ to ‘hope’ at a public phone bhoot. The actress posed for a picture with the receiver in her hand and her big smile on her face. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “Calling hope."