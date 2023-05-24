Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts After Shaakuntalam Wins TWO 'Best Film' Awards in New York

Samantha’s highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam has garnered accolades at the New York International Awards. The mesmerizing cinematic experience earned the film recognition on the global stage. The talented actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the jury on her social media handle.

Taking to her social media stories, Samantha shared a picture of awards and wrote, “#Shaakuntalam bagged awards at the acclaimed New York International Film Awards, thanks to the jury!" To note, Shaakuntalam did not live up to its expectations and failed to make a mark at the box office. The film reportedly did a lifetime business of only Rs 7 crores at the box office. According to a report in Great Andhra.com, Shaakuntalam producer Dil Raju is said to have lost Rs 22 crores due to the film’s failure at the box office.

Take a look at the photo here:

Advertisement

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on folklore about Shaakuntala played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The mythological romance drama, headlined by Samantha and Dev Mohan, is based on a play by Kalidasa.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in Citadel India along with Varun Dhawan. She also has the romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline. The actress was recently in the news after a report by Tamil news outlet Dinamalar mentioned that Samantha has agreed to film scenes in which she will be seen kissing Varun Dhawan. Much like ongoing version, in which Priyanka and Richard share intense bedroom scenes, the report claimed that Samantha and Varun’s Citdel India will also feature such intimate moments. News18 couldn’t confirm the claims at the time of reporting. The makers are also yet to react to the report. She also has Khushi with Vijay Deverakonda.