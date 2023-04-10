Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Being Called a Pan Indian Star, Says 'Tell that...Clean Their Poop'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cemented her place as a pan-Indian star with the release of The Family Man 2 in 2021. Ever since the actress has enjoyed a fan following both in the South and the North film industries. Now, she reacted to being called a pan-Indian star. Samantha is awaiting the release of her film Shaakuntalam. During one of her promotional events, the actress was asked if her life has changed after becoming a pan-Indian star to which the actress had the most hilarious response.

She said, “Someone tell that to my pets because I still clean their poop." She then added, “I don’t think my life has changed. I am a star only till 6 pm. After that, my life is extremely normal."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about Shaakuntalam, she said, as reported by ETimes, “I was doing gritty and real roles like in ‘The Family Man 2’. Right from my childhood, I have always loved the Disney kind of genre. If I am happy, I watch Disney films. If I am sad, I watch them. Playing a Princess in a film like ‘Shaakuntalam’ was special, given that she is a symbol of perfection. It was intimidating initially to play such a role. But I have been taking challenges for the past few years. This is a role I could only dream of as a child. I believe that’s a great endearing factor for all girls, women and families. This is not a simple story. There is love, there is betrayal, there is redemption… It was a complex character that was written many centuries ago"

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta and Kabir Bedi among others. It will release on April 14.

Besdies Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in the Indian version of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News