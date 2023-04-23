Samantha Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Posing With a Drink in Eid Party Outfit, Says 'Wow...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was smitten by Kangana Ranaut’s latest pictures. The Bollywood actress, on Saturday night, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures revealing her look at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party. In the photos, Kangana was seen wearing a heavily embroidered yellow and blue salwar kameez which she styled with a green dupatta. Her hair neatly pinned into a bun, she completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and a pair of jhootis.

In the pictures, Kangana was seen seated on the couch and posing with a drink in her hand. She struck numerous poses with a glass of a drink in her hand. Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, “Every festival is a potential memory … explore it …. Live it …. Feel it."

Advertisement

The regal pictures had Samantha’s attention. The Shaakuntalam actress took the comments section and wrote, “Wow" along with a heart emoji. Fans joined Samantha to praise Kangana. “You look gorgeous," a fan wrote. “Class, grace , beauty," added another. “Uff husn ki pari 😍😍" added a third commenter.

Kangana and Samantha often shower each other with support. They are seen dropping compliments on each others’ posts to show that they are good friends.

Meanwhile, Kangana made her way to Arpita’s bash and joined several stars to celebrate Eid at the Mumbai residence. Those present in the room were Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and more.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut wrapped the filming of Emergency. She is not just directing the film but is also playing the lead in it. In the movie, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Besides Kangana, Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade as late former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry as late Pupul Jayakar, who was an author and Indira’s close friend. The film will also feature Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw. Kangana had earlier clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic.

Advertisement

She also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline. As for Samantha, she is filming Citadel India and her Telugu film Kushi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here