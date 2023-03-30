Samantha Says After Naga Chaitanya Divorce She Asked Her Mom 'If I’m Going to Be Okay'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admitted having a tough time after she and Naga Chaitanya decided to proceed with their divorce. While the Shaakuntalam actress held a strong face in front of the media for two years, gracefully handling the trolls and attacks made against her, Samantha said that there were some rough days that she had to deal with. The actress, in a new interview, said that there were days that she was crying, unable to get out of bed and even turned to her mother for support.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Samantha was lauded for gracefully handling the aftermath of her divorce announcement. However, the actress modestly denied showing grace while tackling trolls and said, “Maybe from a third person’s point of view it’s that, I was just being myself. I don’t know any other way to react. Nobody else is deciding for me, there’s no one in my head, it’s my natural reaction…"

Although she is often regarded as a ‘strong and independent’ woman, Samantha confessed she doesn’t see herself that way. “I see all of the lows, all the days I didn’t want to get out of bed, I see the crying, I see the constant asking my mom if I’m going to be okay. That’s not superhuman strength. There’s a little girl in there as well, who is weak and wants to get better," she said.

Visibly fighting back her emotions, Samantha added, “I was in a very, very dark place during the toughest times of this condition. You name it, I had the most darkest thoughts. And then I realised that I’m not going to do anything about these dark thoughts. If I’m not going to let it destroy me, it means that I’m going to have to start putting one step forward. And every day after that, I took it one step at a time, and I’ve had amazing people, family and close friends, who’ve stood by me every single day." She added that while the dark days are still not over, she has fewer ‘bad days’ now.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married for almost five years before they announced their split in 2021. The actors have not revealed the cause of their split but appearing on Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha said that it was not an amicable split. Samantha is also currently battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

