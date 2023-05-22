Samantha Ruth Prabhu Relaxes With Her Pet Pooches On A Monday, Writes, 'Only Love'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, South Superstar is making major strides with films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress who also made her Hindi debut with the hit OTT show ‘The Family Man’ has also managed to woo the audience with her cameo song in Pushpa:The Rise Oo Antava. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan. Besides acting, Samantha has also cemented her footing on Instagram where she enjoys a following of whipping 27.3 millions and she often shares titbits from her personal life.

Following that trajectory, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a slew of pictures in her Instagram Stories that featured the Shaakuntalam actress lounging on a couch with her pet dogs. She wrote, “Only Love (with heart emojis)". Samantha followed it up with a snap of a sweet delicacy that was captioned, “When there are cravings, there is @vibrantlivingbysridevijasti" as well as a picture of herself getting a hair spa. She wrote, “Favourite human @loicindia".

Following her film Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now rumoured to join forces with Telugu actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, igniting excitement among fans with the prospect of their onscreen chemistry in an upcoming romantic film. Notably, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s popularity soared after his remarkable performance in director Vimal Krishna’s musical rom-com Dj Tillu. With Samantha’s stellar acting prowess and Siddhu’s inherent charm, this anticipated collaboration promises to introduce an exciting and dynamic new onscreen pair to the silver screen.

The much-anticipated project is likely to be bankrolled under the inspection of producer Ram Talluri. Adding more to the new venture is said to be the addition of acclaimed director Nandini Reddy, as per a report in Siasat. If the report is to be believed, then the rumoured project will mark the third collaboration of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Nandini Reddy. The details of the plot along with the remaining cast remain unknown as of yet. It is pertinent to note that the makers haven’t officially announced the project, and neither Samantha nor Siddhu has confirmed or denied their reported collaboration.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu already has a slew of interesting projects lined up in her kitty. The star, who made her Hindi debut with The Family Man: Season 2, is busy with the shooting of her much-awaited series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Some of her latest social media updates remain to be about braving excessive workout blows owing to the strenuous acting sequences. In addition to this, she will romance South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic-comedy Kushi, set to be released in September. She also has Chennai Story in the pipeline which is the adaptation of Indian Author Timeri N Murari’s bestselling novel titled, The Arrangements of Love.