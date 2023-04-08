Samantha Ruth Prabhu Replies To User Who Called Her Hindi 'Clean and Neat'; Here's What She Said

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy with the promotion of Shaakuntalam, has impressed the internet with her fluent Hindi. On Saturday, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, giving a glance at her recent visit to the tinsel town. The actress dropped the clip along with her Hindi narration being played in the background which ended up impressing her fans and followers. While sharing the video, Samantha wrote in the caption, “Thank you for the love Mumbai."

The video opens with Samantha getting out of her car with a big smile on her face and saying, “Let’s do this." Needless to say, she looked glamorous. Visiting a theatre, Samantha smiled and greeted the audience with a warm namaste. Expressing her gratitude towards her fans, the actress was also seen blowing a flying kiss at them. Of course, she was accompanied by her co-star Dev Mohan and the Shaakuntalam team at the promotional event.

Next, Samantha can be heard saying in Hindi, “Shaakuntalam trailer ko aap logo ne jaise support kiya hai aur ko pyaar diya hai uske liye bohut bohut shukriya. Mujhe umeed hai ki aap isi tarah mujhe aur Shaakuntalam ki team ko apne support denge aur is film ko sirf theatre mein jaake dekhenge (Thank you for giving love and support to Shaakuntalam trailer. I hope that you give similar support to me and the team of Shaakuntalam and you will watch the film only in theatres). Thank you so so much."

Samantha’s video grasped the attention of Drishyam actress Shriya Saran, who in the comments section wrote, “Gorgeous." Not only this but also a wave of users lauded her Hindi speaking skills. One of the users commented, “Sam you’ve dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. This is showing how much hard work you’ve put into this film! Your voice is so good in Hindi. Waiting for April 14th." Another wrote, “Hindi me aapka voice sunne mein bahut achcha lagta hai mam. (Your voice sounds really good in Hindi.)" A third user commented, “Your voice in Hindi (red heart emoticon)". Another comment read, “Wow you spoke so clean and neat" reacting to which, Samantha wrote, “Yay, I did."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the sci-fi thriller Yashoda. The actress’ Shaakuntalam, which is helmed by Gunasekhar, will hit the theatres on April 14. Samantha will also be seen in Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she also has Kushi with Vijay Devrakonda in her pipeline.

