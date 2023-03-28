Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to bring magic back on the big screen with her highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam. She will take on the iconic role of Shakuntala Devi and share the screen space with Dev Mohan. The movie will also feature Allu Arha, daughter of superstar Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy. Arha will play her on-screen ‘Son’ Prince Bharata and reportedly, the little girl, who is making her debut, has given a fantastic performance. Even Samantha Ruth Prabhu agrees with it.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress praised the child for her stronghold in the Telugu language. She even stated that Arha’s language skills are even better than most adults."She is so adorable. She blew everyone’s mind on set - Arha. Firstly, she doesn’t speak a word of English. She only speaks Telugu. She speaks Telugu better than most adults in Hyderabad speak the language. It is so pure," Samantha said calling her absolutely “brilliant".

She further recalled their first day of the shoot and said, “I remember the first day after the shoot. I tweeted that this is a superstar right here. And she doesn’t even need a father, she is going to make it anyway. Because she is born to be a superstar." Samantha revealed that from the very second day, Arha shot from 9 to 9 in the night and she had long dialogues. The actress lauded her confidence and said that despite 200 on set, Arha wasn’t scared and performed beautifully. Samantha is impressed with Arha, so much so, that she thinks “Arha is going to make an incredible mark in the film."

The mythological drama is based on Indian poet Kalidas’ play Abhignyana Shakuntalam. Produced and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam will be released in different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14 in theatres.

Apart from Shakuntalam, Samantha has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline. She is also busy shooting her web series Citadel with director duo Raj and DK. Samantha will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of the Russo Brothers’ Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

