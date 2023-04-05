Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals She is 'Nervous' Before the Release of Shaakuntalam; Here's Why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of her film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. The actress is busy with promotional events and interviews. During one of her recent media interactions, Samantha, who achieved pan-Indian fame with The Family Man 2 talked about the diminishing divide between the north and the south industries. She said that there is no wall between North and South films and as an actor, it gives her ‘immense pleasure’ that she can work in films across languages.

“Nowadays, audiences also watch movies from different languages," she told ANI. Talking about her film, she said, “It’s a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects." She revealed that the budget of the film is quite high so she is a bit nervous. “I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie," the actress further told the publication.

Meanwhile, Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s internationally acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The trailer gives a glimpse of the epic love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant and how the latter forgets the former after marrying her. The film is helmed by director Gunasekhar and is set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), displaying the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty. Besides Samantha and Dev Mohan, the film also stars Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others.

Shaakuntalam will release on April 14.

