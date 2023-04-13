Samantha Reveals What Pushed Her to Her Maximum Capabilities in Citadel, Says 'Not Every Day You Get...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her Myositis diagnosis last year but the disease has not been able to stop her. She not only worked through it but also performed action-driven scenes for her upcoming series, Citadel with Varun Dhawan. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she is glad to be able to do what she did in Citadel, despite her health conditions. The actress is also awaiting the release of her film, Shaakuntalam.

During one of her media interactions, Samantha said, as quoted by India Today, “Physically, the show is very intense, there is a lot of action in Citadel and we recently shot something and we are very happy and proud to show it to the world. I am really looking forward to that. Considering the challenges that I am facing health-wise, I am glad I am able to do what I am doing in Citadel. Everyone is being patient and kind and I am truly grateful for that."

Samantha also injured herself during one of her shoot sequences but nothing could stop the actress. She continued, “I am the worst at that, I just think, ‘I just have to go and do and do my best’. I have been told by other actors that, ‘It is not cool, you should be better prepared, you should protect yourself better’. But I am all very eager to dive into it, especially for a girl to do action and it is not really every day that you get a tag that, ‘she is good at action’. So, now you want to do better and you want to push it, and you don’t want that tag to go away. I think that is what is pushing me to my maximum capabilities."

Samantha will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for Citadel. Talking about her co-star, she said that he is an amazing co-star.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s Shaakuntalam will have a theatrical release on April 14.

