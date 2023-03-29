Samantha Confesses Divorce with Naga Chaitanya Changed Her, 'These Last Two Years Have...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a difficult couple of years. Not only did the actress make headlines for her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, but she was also diagnosed with Myositis last year. While the actress has been nothing but an inspiration to many as she manages her personal struggles while ensuring that her work is not impacted, Samantha confessed that the two years have changed her.

It was during a conversation with Bollywood Bubble about the judgment she faced in the last two years that Samantha addressed how her divorce, her health, and the trolls impacted her. “These last two years have changed me so much as a person. Mentally, physically, and spiritually, it has made me adapt to everything that is thrown at me. I don’t think they won. I still feel like I’m winning. And sometimes you know, you know, when everything is good and normal, there is no real growth there," she said.

She added that she was not diagnosed with Myositis during the shoot of Shaakuntalam or Yashoda. However, she said she was undergoing other ‘personal’ struggles during the shoot of the film, referring to her divorce from Chaitanya. “I did not get diagnosed during Shaakuntalam. It wasn’t during Shaakuntalam or Yashoda as well. It was after that. So, this was when I was having personal struggles of another kind, during Shaakuntalam. Physically, I was fine," the actress said.

Samantha opened up about her diagnosis in October of last year. Sharing a picture from the hospital, Samantha shared a lengthy post explaining her health condition. She also took a break from work to focus on her health and has now returned to complete her ongoing projects. While she is busy in the promotions of Shaakuntalam, Samantha has also resumed work on Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, and Citadel India.

