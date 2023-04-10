Samantha Got Scolded By Dance Master Raju During Shaakuntalam Due To Her Lehenga? Here's What Happened

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam has been trending ever since the announcement was released. Fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. It is all set to hit the screen on April 14 and Samantha is leaving no stone unturned in the promotion. However, ahead of its release, the actress dropped an interesting video, in which she shared the five crazy things about the mythological drama. And you would be shocked to know that she is wearing a 30 kgs lehenga for a dance sequence in the movie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha, who is dressed in a white colour embroidered outfit, reveals 5 crazy things. But among them which grabbed attention was her lehenga. The actress shared how designer Neeta Lulla had created beautiful pieces for her and how she had made a few lighter lehengas and some heavier ones for song sequences.

However, the lighter lehengas were not selected. Narrating the incident, she said, “I ended up wearing 30 kg lehengas to dance. And when I was spinning, the lehenga would take me out of the frame and the dance master Raju sir would ask, ‘why can’t you stay in frame?’ I was like, I am trying, but the length is taking me out of the frame. So when I spun, I would spin and then the length would push me out of the frame. So we had to do like 10 to 15 takes for that. That was crazy."

Watch the video here:

The other four crazy things which Samantha shared are, “I had a flower allergy but had to wear flower ornaments on my arms and on my neck. I shot all day with no complaints. And then in the evening when I took it out, the imprint of the flowers was all over my arm. I had, like, a flower tattoo on my arm for six months. I thought it was permanent because no one was able to fix it. So I would put makeup on top of that for like, six months and then finally it went away. So, yeah, crazy."

The next crazy experience from Shaakuntalam, she revealed, “I dubbed for three languages in the movie. I really don’t know how other actors do it. My gosh, it is tough. I was saying the dialogue in my sleep. I hope I’ve done a good enough job." For the unversed, Samantha has been dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

She also revealed getting bitten by a rabbit. “Apparently they aren’t so cute," she added. And the last thing on Samantha revealed is that the hair in the film was not her real one.

