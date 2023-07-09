Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post About 'Hardest Six Months', Says 'Made It To The End'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trending in the news after reports started coming in that she is going to take a one-year acting break. Well, amid this the actress took to her social handle and shared a cryptic post, leaving her fans guessing. She will be soon seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the actress shared a selfie photo along with a caption that reads, “The longest and the hardest six months it has been… Made it to the end." Earlier in the day, she was spotted at Mumbai airport. She was seen wearing a white tee with a pair of denim jeans. Samantha was hiding her face behind a mask and sporting a cap. The actress waved at a few onlookers but managed to leave the airport soon. Her visit to Mumbai came shortly after she wrapped the filming of Kushi but her reason to travel remains unclear.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of the road along with the announcement, “Kushi Fin!!!!!." She also revealed that the second single, titled Aradhya, is set to release on July 12. She shared the poster on her Instagram Stories. The poster also revealed the release date and the film is set to release on September 1. She also has Citadel with Varun Dhawan in her kitty. The actress has recently returned from Siberia.