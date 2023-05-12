Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post After Naga Chaitanya Confirms Their Divorce

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda.

“If you become quiet, alone, and still long enough, a higher-vibrational and more empowered you comes out. Solitude is sacred - Lalah Delia," read Samantha’s post which she simply captioned with a white heart emoji. In another picture, Samantha looks stunning as she strikes a candid pose wearing a burqa. According to reports, Samantha is playing the role of a Muslim woman in Kushi, which is shot in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently revealed that he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were formally divorced. The former couple, who was married for almost four years, announced their separation in 2021, leaving fans in shock. While the reason of their split is still unknown, Chaitanya admitted that he and Samantha have moved on.

“It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we were formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," he told The Times of India. Praising her, Chaitanya added, “She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness."

Samantha and Chaitanya were dating for a few years before they tied the knot in 2017. However, speculations of their separation began when Samantha removed Chaitanya’s family name ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. After growing speculations and rumours, Chaitanya and Samantha issued a joint statement confirming the split.