Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Selfies with Citadel Makers Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan on Flight, See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared selfies with the makers of Indian version of the international web series, Citadel. The actress shared photos with Raj and DK, of The Family Man fame. In the other photo shared by Samantha, her co-star Varun Dhawan is seen posing with the makers. The stars and the show’s makers seem to be travelling to some destination to shoot the series.

As Samantha sharing the two photos from the flight, Varun commented with a heart emoji. One of her fans commented, “It’s good to see Sam come back with energy." Take a look:

Advertisement

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Raj, and DK opened up about Samantha’s role in Citadel. The director said, “We have started shooting with Samantha and Varun (Dhawan). It’s a really strong, author-backed role. The idea is to use Samantha’s abilities and challenge her more, to open up a few more aspects of her acting."

According to reports, the actress is performing high-octane action sequences in the film along with Varun Dhawan. The actress has also been sharing glimpses from the sets. Last month, on February 20, she shared a glimpse of training for high-octane action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. Later, a few days ago, she shared a pic of her wounded hands after performing an action shot in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here