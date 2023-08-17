Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines Bright In Latest Selfie, Fans Call Kushi Actress 'Desi Barbie'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a selfie, wearing a pink chikankari kurta with silver jewellry and blue-tinted sunglasses. Fans of the actress rushed to the comments section to appreciate her ‘Barbie’ look. Samantha, who recently surprised fans by cutting her hair short, is currently enjoying her break from acting before she begins her recovery journey from myositis.

Reacting to Samantha’s pink look, one of the fans wrote, “This barbie is a cutie " Another fan added, “This Barbie Looks Very Kushi." One of the fan wrote, “Desi Barbie." Another user shared, “Kind & Prettiest woman is here ✨" “Freshhh❤️!!!!!The effect of my workout," commented Junaid Shaikh, her gym instructor.

Samantha will soon be seen in the film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The makers dropped the film’s trailer recently and it has since gained a positive response from the audience. According to the trailer set in Kashmir, Kushi is the love story of two people who fall in love after an explosion. Vijay’s character instantly falls in love with Samantha’s character and actively pursues her till they get married, despite their families’ opposition. While the relationship starts out smoothly, things soon go astray with misunderstandings begin to crop up.