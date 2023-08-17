Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines Bright In Latest Selfie, Fans Call Kushi Actress 'Desi Barbie'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines Bright In Latest Selfie, Fans Call Kushi Actress 'Desi Barbie'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Kushi. (Image: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Kushi. (Image: Instagram)

Curated By: Kashvi Raj Singh

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 17:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to Instagram to share a selfie in a pink kurta.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a selfie, wearing a pink chikankari kurta with silver jewellry and blue-tinted sunglasses. Fans of the actress rushed to the comments section to appreciate her ‘Barbie’ look. Samantha, who recently surprised fans by cutting her hair short, is currently enjoying her break from acting before she begins her recovery journey from myositis.

Reacting to Samantha’s pink look, one of the fans wrote, “This barbie is a cutie " Another fan added, “This Barbie Looks Very Kushi." One of the fan wrote, “Desi Barbie." Another user shared, “Kind & Prettiest woman is here ✨" “Freshhh❤️!!!!!The effect of my workout," commented Junaid Shaikh, her gym instructor.

Advertisement

Samantha will soon be seen in the film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The makers dropped the film’s trailer recently and it has since gained a positive response from the audience. According to the trailer set in Kashmir, Kushi is the love story of two people who fall in love after an explosion. Vijay’s character instantly falls in love with Samantha’s character and actively pursues her till they get married, despite their families’ opposition. While the relationship starts out smoothly, things soon go astray with misunderstandings begin to crop up.

top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati.

    Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

    Follow us on

    first published: August 17, 2023, 17:23 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 17:23 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App