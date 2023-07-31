Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slips Into a Backless Dress, Ends Her Bali Trip With a Walk By the Shore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped her Bali trip and shared a number of unseen photos from the trip. The actress, who announced her break from acting a few weeks ago, took a trip to the gorgeous holiday destination with her friend. She had been sharing glimpses of her trip on social media, revealing that she was enjoying good food, a great view and even visiting a few tourist places. On Sunday night, Samantha revealed that her dreamy holiday has wrapped.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from the visit, revisiting some of her favourite moments from the trip. In the firs photo, she was seen standing by the seashore, wearing a stunning backless green dress while staring at the sea. In the following story, Samantha shared videos of beach and her walk at the beach. She went on to share photos of the meals she enjoyed.

Advertisement