Samantha Spotted Wearing 'Mangalsutra' in VIRAL Photo After Divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Spotted Wearing 'Mangalsutra' in VIRAL Photo After Divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021 nearly four years after their marriage.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:05 IST

Hyderabad, India

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocking a black bikini.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken the internet by storm with her recent photo. The actress, who often grabs headlines for her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, was spotted wearing a ‘mangalsutra’ in a viral photo. Before you speculate anything about Samantha’s relationship status, we must tell you that the photo in question is from her upcoming film Kushi which will see her opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

The makers of Kushi recently celebrated Samantha’s birthday by releasing a stunning new poster from the film that revealed her role as a working woman. Interestingly, Samantha has previously essayed the character of a married woman on screen in ‘Jaanu’ and ‘Majili’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi is all set to release on September 1.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had been married for nearly four years. Chaitanya is currently rumoured to be dating Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Custody, Chaitanya recently opened up about the “biggest regret" in his life.

During a fun segment of truth or dare with YouTuber Irfan’s View, Chaitanya was asked about his biggest regret. To which, Chaitanya said, “There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a learn lesson." When further asked, “Any regret like… I woke up late today… After acting in any film, did you go like, ‘Damn! I shouldn’t have done this!" “There are many like that," Chaitanya hilariously responded. “There are some 2-3 films like that," Chaitanya added.

Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now," according to a recent report in Hyderabad Times.

On the work front, Samantha will next seen in Kushi. She also has Indian adaptation of Citadel in her kitty.

first published: May 02, 2023, 09:56 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 10:05 IST
