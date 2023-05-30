Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals Hearts With a Gorgeous Green Gown In Her Postcard From Turkey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has touched down in Turkey and has already shared her first postcard from her trip. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a frame-worthy photo from her trip. In the photo, the Citadel India star was seen resting on the grass wearing a gorgeous green gown. The train of the dress was perfectly spread around her while Samantha rested her hand underneath her head.

To complete her cool look, she was seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses. Samantha shared the photo with the song, Still Dreaming, sung by Hrishikesh Hirway. “Still dreaming!!" her caption read. Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Cuttie," a comment read. “Such bossy babe!!" added another. “SLAYMANTHA!!! My heart," a third comment read.

While it is unclear if Samantha is in Turkey for work or vacay, it was reported that she would leave for an international schedule of Citadel India. Varun Dhawan told PTI, “It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet. The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can’t be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest-working actors."

Although details about the series is still under the wraps, Samantha confirmed that the series is not a remake of Priyanka’s version of Citadel. Recently, a fan asked Samantha if the series is a remake of the English show. “@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!" one of the fans wrote in the comment section. To this, the Shaakuntalam actress clarified that Citadel India is not a remake. “it is not a REMAKE!!" she replied.