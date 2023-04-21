Samantha Still Has Naga Chaitanya's Tattoo on Her Rib Despite Divorce; Photo Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s stunning photos from Citadel premiere in London have taken the internet by storm. Her fans were elated to see the actress’ gorgeous avatar for the screening of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer series, but some eagle-eyed netizens spotted Samantha’s old tattoo on her rib.

Did you know that Samantha had ‘Chay’ tattooed for her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on the right side of her rib? In some pictures shared by Samantha on Instagram, netizens pointed out that the ink was still visible on Samantha’s body and that she’s kept Chay’s tattoo despite their divorce.

Notably, Samantha also dedicated a tattoo to her debut movie Ye Maaya Chesave. The Telugu entertainer was released in 2010 and featured her romancing Naga Chaitanya. This also marked the beginning of their relationship and Samantha has always cherished the movie. Paying a tribute to it, Samantha got a fancy tattoo below the nape of her neck that reads ‘YMC’.

Samantha and Chay also got matching tattoos on their forearm, in the form of two arrows. Sam’s is on her right hand. Naga Chaitanya also added their wedding date to this tattoo. Revealing details about this tattoo, Samantha had shared on Instagram, “My tattoo means create your own reality. Chay and I got it together. It’s really special for us".

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 and announced separation in October 2021. Earlier during a promotional interview for her movie Shaakuntalam, Samantha revealed that the hit track ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was offered to her “in the middle of the separation" from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress said that her friends, family and well-wishers told her to turn down the offer as she shouldn’t do “an item song" right after her separation.

