Samantha Ruth Prabhu Struggling To ‘Get That Last Drop Out Of The Coconut’ In Epic BTS From Citadel Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are busy prepping for their upcoming web-series Citadel. They are currently in Siberia, Russia, shooting for the Indian segment of the global spy series, the mothership version of which was released in April this year. Amid her busy shooting schedule, Samantha always manages to scoop out some time to take care of her health, as per her latest Instagram Stories. The actress, on Monday, shared an epic BTS picture from the Citadel set. In it, she can be seen drinking coconut water as director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK solve “99 problems" with assistant director Tusshar Seyth.

With a touch of humour, Samantha captioned the photo, “Raj n DK be solving 99 problems in a day, but they will never understand just how hard it is to get that last drop out of the coconut." Take a look:

Varun Dhawan is also sharing glimpses of his Citadel diaries on social media. He posted a set of pictures with his co-star and the makers of the series on Instagram on Monday. One of the images show him enjoying a delightful desert date with Samantha amidst their shooting schedule. His caption read, “In between work, we play. Next year we slay." Samantha too sharing the same photo on her Instagram Stories, wrote, “Next year we slay" and added fire icons.

More pictures and videos have gone viral from the sets, capturing the attention of fans. Among them, a particular video shared on social media by a crew member has gained significant traction. In the footage, Samantha can be seen sporting a stylish black leather top and leather pants. She is seen grooving to her own song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.